Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $280.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

NYSE NSC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.25. The company had a trading volume of 406,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,440. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

