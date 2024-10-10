Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) & Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Head to Head Analysis

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cipher Mining and Jiayin Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $158.67 million 7.37 -$25.78 million $0.06 62.83 Jiayin Group $6.02 billion 0.07 $182.75 million $3.35 2.21

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Jiayin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cipher Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 7 2 3.10 Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cipher Mining and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus price target of $7.21, suggesting a potential upside of 91.36%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining 11.43% 3.41% 2.98% Jiayin Group 20.00% 49.78% 22.46%

Volatility and Risk

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Cipher Mining on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Jiayin Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Dream Capital Holdings Limited.

