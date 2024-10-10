John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Down 0.1 %
HPS opened at $17.10 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
