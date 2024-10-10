JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $286.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $268.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Get American Express alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $271.48 on Monday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $276.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.8% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,145,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.