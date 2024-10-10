Kerry Acocella Sells 2,452 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $294,387.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,985.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DDOG opened at $125.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.16. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.13, a P/E/G ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.19.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

