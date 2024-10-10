KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,088. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.