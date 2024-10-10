Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 4.6% – What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 3,274,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,714,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOS. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

