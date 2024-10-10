Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Short Interest Up 475.0% in September

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.18 price objective on shares of Leafly in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Leafly Trading Down 2.5 %

Leafly stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 12,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,854. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.93. Leafly has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leafly stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of Leafly at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

