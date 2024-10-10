Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Now Covered by Redburn Atlantic

Equities research analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of LEGN opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.10. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $70.78.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $32,601,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

