Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.00 and last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.24.

Legrand Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.78.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legrand SA will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.