Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.41 and last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 19083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,020,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 54,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,325 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Finally, Mango Investments LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
