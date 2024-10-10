Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 700 ($9.16) and last traded at GBX 738.99 ($9.67), with a volume of 678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 744 ($9.74).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.44 million, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 779.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 802.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £775.16 ($1,014.47) per share, for a total transaction of £38,758 ($50,723.73). Insiders acquired 267 shares of company stock worth $20,655,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

