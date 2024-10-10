Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.92

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $17.92 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,483,559 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,459,684.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00304157 USD and is up 22.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
