Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.11.
A number of research firms have commented on LBPH. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LBPH stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.22. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
