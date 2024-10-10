Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Shares of LCID opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175,312 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Lucid Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 732,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 581,082 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 946.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 474,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 226.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 434,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 301,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

