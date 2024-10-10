Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 5,794,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 32,515,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

