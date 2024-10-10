Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 229.6% from the September 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Luokung Technology Price Performance
Luokung Technology stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 161,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,106. Luokung Technology has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.
Luokung Technology Company Profile
