Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 229.6% from the September 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Luokung Technology Price Performance

Luokung Technology stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 161,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,106. Luokung Technology has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

Luokung Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.