Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Short Interest Update

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 2,023.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Magic Empire Global Stock Down 4.1 %

MEGL traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.51. 197,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,801. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.57. Magic Empire Global has a one year low of 0.41 and a one year high of 1.47.

Magic Empire Global Company Profile

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter.

