Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Short Interest Update

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 2,023.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Magic Empire Global Stock Down 4.1 %
MEGL traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.51. 197,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,801. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.57. Magic Empire Global has a one year low of 0.41 and a one year high of 1.47.
Magic Empire Global Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Magic Empire Global
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Magic Empire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Empire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.