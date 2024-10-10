Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.09.

NYSE MRO opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,489.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

