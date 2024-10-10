Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $250.00 at Bank of America

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

MMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.78. 595,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,398. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

