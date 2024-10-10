Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.48 and last traded at $72.36. 1,518,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,318,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of -64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,150,293.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,150,293.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $8,130,685 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.