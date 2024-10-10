Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 9680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.41 ($1.20).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £50.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,175.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,250.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

See Also

