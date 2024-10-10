Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 0.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $135.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as low as $101.47 and last traded at $102.26. Approximately 4,554,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 22,267,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.91.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.13. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of -70.83, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

