Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Trading 9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 86,188,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 35,520,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

Mobile Streams Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.07.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

