monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $285.84 and last traded at $283.94, with a volume of 310304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of monday.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.60.

Get monday.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on monday.com

monday.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 736.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.17 and its 200 day moving average is $231.93.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.