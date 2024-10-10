MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Raises Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. MSC Industrial Direct has a payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.30. 604,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $105.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,086.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

