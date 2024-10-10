Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $39.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUR. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.20. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 106.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

