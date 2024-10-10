Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.62, but opened at $16.12. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 1,252,449 shares.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.30% of Nano Nuclear Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

