National Beverage Corp. Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders: Results of Matters Voted Upon

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) recently conducted its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on October 4, 2024. During the meeting, shareholders deliberated on crucial matters which included the election of two Class I Directors for a three-year term and a shareholder proposal requesting the annual preparation and disclosure of a comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report.

Get alerts:

In the election of directors, Mr. Joseph G. Caporella was re-elected with 87,806,498 shares voted for and 2,507,856 shares withheld. Similarly, Mr. Samuel C. Hathorn, Jr. was re-elected with 72,800,960 shares for and 17,513,394 shares withheld. Regarding the shareholder proposal for an annual ESG report, the resolution was not approved, with 14,602,447 shares voted for, 75,584,152 shares against, and 127,755 shares abstaining.

No broker non-votes were recorded for the matters that were voted upon during the meeting.

As per the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, signed by George R. Bracken, Executive Vice President – Finance for National Beverage Corp., the outcomes of the matters discussed at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders have been officially documented. The report was signed on behalf of the company on October 8, 2024. Investors and stakeholders can review the complete details of the meeting outcomes in the official filing.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read National Beverage’s 8K filing here.

About National Beverage

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles