Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.14. 311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.0773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Naturgy Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.20%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.