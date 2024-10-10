NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,684,500 shares, an increase of 1,893.8% from the September 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 176.3 days.

NatWest Group Stock Up 12.1 %

OTCMKTS:RBSPF traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $4.74. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,141. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

