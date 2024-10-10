Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a $550.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. China Renaissance began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $694.71.

Shares of NFLX opened at $727.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $728.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

