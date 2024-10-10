Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Nippon Paint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

