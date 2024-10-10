Northland Capmk Weighs in on Mitek Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Mitek Systems in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MITK. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $408.49 million, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 738,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

