Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$30.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NPI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$21.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.69. The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$25.36.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$528.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$526.10 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 500.00%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

