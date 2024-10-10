Northland Securities Lowers Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target to $35.00

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.46% from the stock’s current price.

AVNW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 84.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Aviat Networks by 309.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

