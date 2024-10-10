Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Director Mark A. Welsh III Sells 33 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.60, for a total transaction of $17,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,767.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $532.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $523.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 197.7% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

