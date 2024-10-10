Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Director Mark A. Welsh III Sells 33 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.60, for a total transaction of $17,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,767.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Northrop Grumman Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $532.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $523.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 197.7% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
