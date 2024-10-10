Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given New $587.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $521.00 to $587.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.19.

NOC stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $527.23. The company had a trading volume of 179,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,485. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $516.44 and a 200 day moving average of $476.17. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,879 shares of company stock worth $1,410,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

