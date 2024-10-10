Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Norwood Financial stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,767. The firm has a market cap of $222.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

View Our Latest Report on NWFL

About Norwood Financial

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.