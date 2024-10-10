NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $132.65 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $20,253,345.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,447,018.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $20,253,345.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,585,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,447,018.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,577,403 shares of company stock worth $420,166,534 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

