NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $285.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $275.00.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.47.

Shares of NXPI opened at $238.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $653,567,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,271,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $611,336,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,818,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,312,000 after purchasing an additional 173,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

