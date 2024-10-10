Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 629,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,382,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKLO. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

