OpenBlox Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $66,763.69 and $24,910.14 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

