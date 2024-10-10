PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PACS

PACS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PACS opened at $39.01 on Thursday. PACS Group has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.47.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PACS Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACS Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,584,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the second quarter valued at $8,946,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PACS Group in the second quarter valued at $8,905,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,850,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PACS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,513,000.

PACS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.