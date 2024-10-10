Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Patterson Companies traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 331947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PDCO. Bank of America reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,499.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,287,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 83.2% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 619,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 58,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

