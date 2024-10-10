Paula Ragan Sells 239,436 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) CEO Paula Ragan sold 239,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $131,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,742.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XFOR opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.36.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 388,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 133,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

Further Reading

