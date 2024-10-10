Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $107.70 million and approximately $643,743.78 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,793 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

