PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 1,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

PCCW Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.0977 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

