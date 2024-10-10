PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS and its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.
PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %
PEP stock opened at $172.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $157.43 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $237.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The Future of Medical Devices: Two Strong Buys You Can’t Miss
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.