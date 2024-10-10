PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS and its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

PEP stock opened at $172.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $157.43 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $237.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

