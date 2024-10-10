PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PCK stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

